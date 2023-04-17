On Tuesday, June 6, the ‘Doncaster, What’s Next?’ conference will be held at The Legacy Centre.

Local politicians, influential figures, entrepeneurs and business owners will gather for in-depth discussions about the future of the city and their ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event made a return in 2022 following a hiatus due to the COVID-19.

The city's future will come under scrutiny

DWN 2023 will feature panels on a variety of issues affecting firms now and in the future such as the economy and the skills gap in Doncaster.

Returning will be Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster Council CEO Damian Allen, who will both be heading panels with Q+A style discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be new appearances from figures such as BCC president and tech entrepeneur Baroness Martha Lane-Fox CBE and the Senior Vice Principal of Doncaster UTC.

It is sponsored by Doncaster College and LNER and will include breakfast and lunch networking periods.

Dan Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber, said: “Last year’s DWN really showed Doncaster in its best light, with inspirational stories of local entrepreneurship and rich debate sparked by our tenacious business community. We came away from that event with plenty to think about — as well as lots of homework to be getting on with — and I am sure that the same will be true of 2023’s conference.

“We have representatives from LNER, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Polypipe Building Products, Hybrid Air Vehicles, Clean Power Hydrogen and the BCC all coming along to share their insights and thrash out the pressing issues of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to hear from the business community about where they think the next big opportunity for Doncaster lies. This is the perfect forum for bringing such things to the attention of not only ourselves at the Chamber, but also your peers and political representatives.”