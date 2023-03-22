Doncaster Mayor reacts to losing out on Great British Rail HQ to Derby

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has spoken out in disappointment at the city losing out on its bid, with Derby announced as the winner.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper MP announced the long-awaited results of the GBR HQ bids this morning.

Birmingham, Crewe, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Doncaster were the five shortlisted which lost out on becoming the home of a new nationalised rail hub.

Ros Jones

The shortlist was revealed last summer, with competitors eagerly awaiting results after they were postponed.

Ms Jones said: “I am deeply disappointed in today’s result for Doncaster. I feel strongly that placing the Great British Railways Headquarters in Doncaster, in the heart of South Yorkshire, would have brought a great many benefits to our newly crowned city and to the region.

“Doncaster would have made the perfect home for GBR HQ and locating ithere would have gone a long way in realising the Government’s levelling up aspirations for the area.

“I am immensely proud of the bid we submitted and I’d like to thank the bid team and all those involved for putting together an exceptional bid and our residents, businesses, partner organisations and local communities for getting behind it. We had an overwhelming level of public support for Doncaster’s bid and it’s been heart-warming to receive this.

“I know that this collective desire to continue to grow our city will stand Doncaster in good stead for future opportunities. Onwards and upwards Doncaster.”

Michael Hird, Chairman of Hird Group Ltd and Chair of the Doncaster GBR bid, added: “I am bitterly disappointed at the result for Doncaster. As a bid team we put together a strong case for Doncaster to host the Great British Railways headquarters and I am proud of the efforts of all involved. I look forward to receiving feedback on our bid and to using Doncaster’s strong position to support Great British Railways in the future.”

