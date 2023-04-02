Doncaster Mayor and MPs encourage businesses to attend breakfast Q+A event

MPs and the Mayor of Doncaster have encouraged members of Doncaster Chamber to attend the MPs Breakfast.

The event will be held on April 21 at the Warmsworth Holiday Inn.

Attendees can pose questions to MPs for Doncaster North, Doncaster Central and Don Valley — Ed Miliband, Dame Rosie Winterton and Nick Fletcher respectively, as well as Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones.

The Q&A takes place later this month

It is part of an ongoing series of events that were launched in October last year and continued due to their success.

At the October meeting, debates were held on topics including the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Jones said: “Hearing from our businesses is vital to progress our journey as a new and thriving city. That key partnership with our business community helps Doncaster to grow and innovate.

“I always look forward to meeting our local business leaders and, together with our city’s MPs, this breakfast event will offer an opportunity for insight, dialogue and collaboration.”

Mr Miliband said: “Doncaster Chamber’s events are incredibly helpful and give me real insight into the issues facing businesses in Doncaster.

“The dialogue with local employers is extremely valuable and provides me with key knowledge and information which helps me to do my job in Westminster and I really value these sessions.”

Mr Fletcher added: “I am looking forward to this event as we move forward in building the strong local economy that Doncaster needs. The closure of the airport has set us back on that. It is so important that we nurture what we have and ensure they do not go the same way.

“I am thinking of the Market and the City Centre. Let’s protect what we have and build from there.”

Dame Rosie said: “The first of these events, held in October of last year, was incredibly successful, where myself and fellow local representatives fielded a variety of questions from local businesses. As a Doncaster Member of Parliament, it is always incredibly useful to hear the views of local businesses and to get first-hand insight into their concerns and ambitions.

“I am always keen to help promote local businesses and help problem-solve where I can. I would highly recommend this event to any business owner interested in discussing issues that impact Doncaster and the wider region.”

The event will run from 8am until 10am and is free for any Doncaster Chamber members to attend.

Doncaster Chamber is part of the national network of Chambers of Commerce and has represented the city’s businesses since 1941.

Now it’s a modern, vibrant organisation with a diverse and highly skilled team of individuals committed to its shared vision and values.

It works on members' behalves to lobby local and national government about the key issues affecting Doncaster's business community.

In addition to the event, Doncaster’s MPs have upcoming individual roundtable events to engage with Chamber members.