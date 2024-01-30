Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shamelia Finley, aged 19, is one of only a handful of people to be shortlisted for the awards which celebrates the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small.

She told the Free Press: “If you told little 13-year-old me that was working from my kitchen that I would be based in my own salon and a finalist for two awards (Makeup Artist Of The Year and Best For Aesthetics) at the same event I would have never believed you.

“I first started with just makeup under my belt, I was 13 when I dropped out of high school and started doing makeup.

"A week before my 16th birthday I then went onto open my own space ‘Ladymucks’ based in Thorne and have grown so much since.”

Shamelia is now an aesthetics practitioner, lash tech, and teaches others makeup skills and techniques.

She added: “I am so grateful for every single client that has ever shown me any kind of love or support, whether that be sharing a post or booking an appointment. They know how much I love and appreciate them, without them none of this would be possible.”

A spokesman for the awards said: “The UK Hair and Beauty Awards are on a mission to unite businesses and individuals across the UK. Celebrating industry talent nationwide, no matter their financial or social status.”