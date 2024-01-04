News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster looks set to lose its city centre Marks & Spencer in the coming months

Doncaster looks set to lose its city centre Marks & Spencer, if the rumour mill is correct.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last month the Free Press received numerous queries about the major chain situated on Baxter Gate.

We approached M&S but received no response.

Shoppers have now taken to social media to ask the same question – is it closing? And is the plan to expand the Wheatley Hall Road shop?

What does the future hold for the city centre branch of M&S?What does the future hold for the city centre branch of M&S?
What does the future hold for the city centre branch of M&S?
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Facebook, Maureen Hartley said: “It won’t be long before there’s no decent shops left in town. Oops, City. How the hell the council got city status is beyond me.”

Kate Moloney replied: “My thoughts too. It will be no point in going. I don't drive and town centre is or was good as it walking distance.”

Simon Davis put: “Officially the staff haven't been told yet. Though it looks like it is happening in the next few months.”

Danny Wrafter added: “M&S are moving all there shop away from town/city centres.”

We have approached M&S once again and will bring you more as we get it.

Related topics:DoncasterMarks & SpencerFacebook