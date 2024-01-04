Doncaster looks set to lose its city centre Marks & Spencer in the coming months
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last month the Free Press received numerous queries about the major chain situated on Baxter Gate.
We approached M&S but received no response.
Shoppers have now taken to social media to ask the same question – is it closing? And is the plan to expand the Wheatley Hall Road shop?
On Facebook, Maureen Hartley said: “It won’t be long before there’s no decent shops left in town. Oops, City. How the hell the council got city status is beyond me.”
Kate Moloney replied: “My thoughts too. It will be no point in going. I don't drive and town centre is or was good as it walking distance.”
Simon Davis put: “Officially the staff haven't been told yet. Though it looks like it is happening in the next few months.”
Danny Wrafter added: “M&S are moving all there shop away from town/city centres.”