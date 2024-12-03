Doncaster logistics firm scoops prestigious top prize at London business awards

A Doncaster logistics firm has been named the best in Britain at a prestigious London awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport firm Pass Logistics, which was only set up seven years ago, won Customer Experience and Loyalty Award - Medium or Large Business at the 27th annual Growing Business Awards, beating off a range of other firms from across the country at the glittering bash at the London Hilton.

Judge Ed Heaver said of the Harworth-based firm: “Pass Logistics stood out as clear winners as a result of their passion and authenticity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their dedication to building personable relationships with clients and contractors, combined with a compelling growth story, earned them the position of winners in this category.

Pass Logistics scooped a prestigious prize at the Growing Business Awards.

“Pass Logistics’ care for their people and clients was evident. They exemplify what it means to grow a business with integrity and heart.”

The 27th annual awards are considered the most credible and highly valued recognition of exceptional growing businesses.

A spokesperson said: “This year’s awards celebrate the strength, vision and resilience of fast-growing SMEs - these are the accolades that UK SMEs really want to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since 1998, the Growing Business Awards have been bringing together and honouring some of the UK’s most outstanding entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses. Consistent high-quality nominees, numerous categories and a finely-honed judging process have ensured the Growing Business Awards have made a name for themselves as a leading judge of past, current and future entrepreneurial success.”

The company was set up by CEO Adrian Sullivan, who had 23 years’ experience in electrical wholesale before moving into logistics,

In 2017 he launched ParcelPass Transport Ltd.

The business quickly grew and has achieved continued growth year on year, progressing the business into a logistics partner turning over £850K in 2019.

The firm provides transport solutions for a number of major logistics organisations and corporate clients across both the UK mainland and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was also winner of Doncaster Chamber's 2018 Start Up Business of the Year award and 2022 SME Business of the Year with Adrian regularly speaking to children at schools across Doncaster to inspire them and to pass on his business acumen.