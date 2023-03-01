Doncaster Lakeside Village’s artisan and craft rayre returns this weekend

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “This weekend, we’ll be welcoming back our Artisan & Craft Fayre traders for the first time since Christmas 2022.

“We can’t wait to get the fayre back up and running. It always proves popular with local people and offers shoppers something a little bit different – whether they’re looking for a gift, or a treat for themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stall holders taking part include ScentsbyShelley – selling handmade wax melts and sizzling granules; Gem Crafts of Rotherham – offering hairbows and kids’ accessories; Bestwick Bakes – selling a range of tasty treats; and Pawz at your Dawz – which offers 100% natural dog treats and toys.

Plenty on offer at Lakeside this weekend

Additionally, Greek Gyros will be on sale.