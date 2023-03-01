News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Lakeside Village’s artisan and craft rayre returns this weekend

The first artisan and craft fayre of 2023 is set to take place at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this weekend, marking the popular event’s return.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:10pm

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “This weekend, we’ll be welcoming back our Artisan & Craft Fayre traders for the first time since Christmas 2022.

“We can’t wait to get the fayre back up and running. It always proves popular with local people and offers shoppers something a little bit different – whether they’re looking for a gift, or a treat for themselves.”

Stall holders taking part include ScentsbyShelley – selling handmade wax melts and sizzling granules; Gem Crafts of Rotherham – offering hairbows and kids’ accessories; Bestwick Bakes – selling a range of tasty treats; and Pawz at your Dawz – which offers 100% natural dog treats and toys.

Additionally, Greek Gyros will be on sale.

The fayre starts at 10am on Saturday 4 March.