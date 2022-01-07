Doncaster is the 19th BEST town in the UK for independent businesses, new index data reveals

Doncaster scores well in the index created by business analysts Bionic which uses nine different metrics to discover which UK city has the strongest independent economy, where small businesses can thrive

The data showed that Doncaster had 669 active businesses per 10,000 population and 91.2% active small businesses

Doncaster is also among the UK towns with the cheapest value for office floor space with office space per square metre at £98.

Across the UK the rise in small businesses has increased and Doncaster is among the UK towns with the highest growth in new business within the past five years, with a 34.2% survival rate.

The news was welcomed by business leaders in Doncaster, including Chris Dungworth, Doncaster Council’s Head of Service at Business Doncaster.

He said: “We are pleased to see the results of this survey and an acknowledgement of the strength of the economy in Doncaster.

"There are many opportunities for independent businesses to start up, grow and flourish in Doncaster. There is a lot of focus from our Business Doncaster team on supporting business at present providing help to find premises at competitive rents, funding opportunities and support for recruitment and training.

"Our Launchpad programme is proving to be very effective in helping entrepreneurs looking to start up new independent businesses and we continue to work and support SME’S with growth projects.

"Doncaster really is the place to be for independent businesses looking to grow and flourish as outlined in the report. Any individual or business looking for help and support should contact Business Doncaster in the first instance on 01302 735555 or via the website www.businessdoncaster.co.uk”

The report highlights the following areas where Doncaster performs well against other towns and cities.

Number of start-ups per 10,000 population 58.2.

Five-year business survival rate 34.2 per cent.

Percentage of new businesses started 17.2 per cent.

Percentage of business closures 12.5 per cent.

Percentage of active SMEs: 91.2 per cent.

Business density: 669.

Percentage of population commuting by foot 9.1 per cent.

Cost of office space per square metre £98.