Doncaster insurance firm supports hospice charity

Doncaster’s hospice charity has been given a £6,000 boost from one of the fastest growing insurance brokers in the UK.

The donation from One Call Insurance Group, which is based at Balby Carr Bank, will be used to purchase specialist pressure relieving mattresses to help palliative care patients remain as comfortable as possible at St John’s Hospice in Balby.

The money was raised from cake bakes, a staff sports day and other fundraising activities organised by big hearted One Call staff throughout the year, which is then donated to various local causes.

St John’s Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “On behalf of all our staff and patients, I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at One Call for their generous support.

One Call Customer Service Manager Emma Marr (left) and CEO Nik Springthorpe (centre) are pictured with staff from St John’s Hospice in Balby.

“We rely on local fundraisers and companies to help us generate the £500k we need every year to continue to provide the best possible palliative care and support to Doncaster patients and families in our care, so this significant sum really does make a massive difference.”

One Call Group CEO Nik Springthorpe said: “We are one of Doncaster’s biggest employers, with more than 980 staff, so it’s important to us to support local charities.

“We chose to support St John’s Hospice as it has touched the lives of so many local patients and families and is the only specialist palliative care hospice in Doncaster.

“We want to say thank you for their excellent work and hope to continue to support them in the future.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk