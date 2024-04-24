Warmsworth 36 presents a unique opportunity to acquire a site with flexibility and could be of interest to both owner occupiers and property investors.Rebecca Schofield, Partner at Knight Frank who is marketing the site alongside Alpha DMS, said: “The site has most recently been used for manufacturing, assembly, and distribution. It presents a unique opportunity to buy a flexible site and would be of interest to both owner occupiers and property investors.“The eight acre site is home to five buildings which could be adapted to suit an owner occupiers’ requirement or could suit a property investor interested in acquiring the site for refurbishment and break up looking to accommodate a number of occupiers on site.”The site is located on Warmsworth Halt Industrial Estate, in the Warmsworth area of Doncaster and offers easy access to Junction 36 of the A1(M); Junction 35 of the A1(M) and Junction 2 of the M18, with Doncaster city centre around four miles away.For further information contact Rebecca Schofield or Kitty Hendrick at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.