Doncaster Indian takeaway given a two out of five food hygiene rating meaning there is major room for improvement
Balti Palace, a takeaway at Doncaster Road in Denaby Mainwas given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The rating scheme gives businesses a rating ranging from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.