News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Doncaster Indian takeaway given a two out of five food hygiene rating meaning there is major room for improvement

A Doncaster Indian takeaway has been given a two out of five food hygiene rating meaning there is major room for improvement.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Balti Palace, a takeaway at Doncaster Road in Denaby Mainwas given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The rating scheme gives businesses a rating ranging from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster RoadFood Standards Agency