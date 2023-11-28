Doncaster Indian takeaway given a three out of five food hygiene rating meaning standards are generally satisfactory

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means its standards are generally satisfactory.

Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 330 takeaways with ratings, 195 have ratings of five and four have zero.