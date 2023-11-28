News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Indian takeaway given a three out of five food hygiene rating meaning standards are generally satisfactory

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means its standards are generally satisfactory.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Nov 2023, 13:57 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT
Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 330 takeaways with ratings, 195 have ratings of five and four have zero.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It’s the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

