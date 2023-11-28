Doncaster Indian takeaway given a three out of five food hygiene rating meaning standards are generally satisfactory
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means its standards are generally satisfactory.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 330 takeaways with ratings, 195 have ratings of five and four have zero.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It’s the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.