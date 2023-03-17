News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Indian takeaway given a three out of five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster Indian takeaway has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT

Indian Flavours, a takeaway at Great North Road in Woodlands was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.

Of Doncaster's 319 takeaways with ratings, 189 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

The takeaway got a three which means it is satisfactory
