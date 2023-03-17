Doncaster Indian takeaway given a three out of five food hygiene rating

Indian Flavours, a takeaway at Great North Road in Woodlands was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.

Of Doncaster's 319 takeaways with ratings, 189 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.