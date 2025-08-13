Doncaster Indian takeaway given a good food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Aug 2025, 09:17 BST
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ayesha Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at the rear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, was given the score after assessment on July 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A score of four means the food business has good hygiene standards

Of Doncaster's 317 takeaways with ratings, 185 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

