Doncaster Indian takeaway given a good food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ayesha Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at the rear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, was given the score after assessment on July 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A score of four means the food business has good hygiene standards
Of Doncaster's 317 takeaways with ratings, 185 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.