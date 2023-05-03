Doncaster Indian restaurant handed new four out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five “good” food hygiene rating.
Nur Restaurant Doncaster Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Edlington Lane, Edlington, was given the score after assessment on March 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 487 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 331 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.