News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
17 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
4 hours ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Doncaster Indian restaurant handed new four out of five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five “good” food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:39 BST

Nur Restaurant Doncaster Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Edlington Lane, Edlington, was given the score after assessment on March 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 487 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 331 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

The rating means the food hygiene is goodThe rating means the food hygiene is good
The rating means the food hygiene is good
Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency