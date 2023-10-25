Doncaster Indian restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Doncaster Indian restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd at Doncaster Road in Armthorpe, was given the score after assessment on October 4.
A score of four means hygiene is good.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It’s the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law.
This includes: handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, how food safety is managed.