Doncaster Indian restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster Indian restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Oct 2023, 21:15 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 21:15 BST
Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd at Doncaster Road in Armthorpe, was given the score after assessment on October 4.

A score of four means hygiene is good.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It’s the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law.

This includes: handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, how food safety is managed.

