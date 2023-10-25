Doncaster Indian restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster Indian restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bayleaf and Beyond Ltd at Doncaster Road in Armthorpe, was given the score after assessment on October 4.

A score of four means hygiene is good.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It’s the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...