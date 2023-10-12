Doncaster household waste centres to be improved as new contractor takes over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City of Doncaster Council has said the new contract to HW Martin was a “significant step forward in Doncaster’s commitment to sustainable waste management.”

Changes will take place at recycling centres and Armthorpe HWRC will be closed on 19 October.

However, other venues will be open and can be found here: www.doncaster.gov.uk/hwrc

Coun Mark Houlbrook said: "The decision to change our recycling centre contractor comes as part of our commitment to constantly improve our waste management services for residents.

“This exciting change will mean residents can expect improved facilities, making it easier and more customer friendly to recycle.

"We want our recycling offer to be the best it can be and we want to do all we can to encourage our residents to reduce, reuse and recycle for future generations.”