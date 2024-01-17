House prices dropped slightly, by 0.9 per cent, in Doncaster in November, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.4 per cent annual decline.

The average Doncaster house price in November was £166,006, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9 per cent decrease on October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices remained static, and Doncaster was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Doncaster house prices dropped slightly in November.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Doncaster fell by £2,400 – putting the area eighth among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Barnsley, where property prices increased on average by 5.4 per cent, to £175,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in North East Lincolnshire lost 4.7 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £149,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Doncaster spent an average of £147,900 on their property – £2,600 less than a year ago, but £37,200 more than in November 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £184,100 on average in November – 24.4% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Doncaster in November – they dropped 1.4% in price, to £124,304 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.9%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.3% monthly; down 0.3% annually; £256,826 average

Semi-detached: down 1% monthly; down 1.2% annually; £158,736 average

Flats: up 0.3% monthly; down 1% annually; £93,696 average

How do property prices in Doncaster compare?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers paid 20.8% less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£210,000) in November for a property in Doncaster. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in York – £315,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Doncaster. York properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Hull (£135,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Doncaster: £166,006

Yorkshire and the Humber: £209,526

UK: £284,950

Annual change to November

Doncaster: -1.4%

Yorkshire and the Humber: -0.8%

UK: -2.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Yorkshire and the Humber

Barnsley: +5.4%