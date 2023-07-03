News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster hotel given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

The Crown Hotel, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at High Street, Askern, was given the maximum score after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 286 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 184 (64 per cent) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

A 5 rating means standards are very good
