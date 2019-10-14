Doncaster hosts national pride event showcasing Doncaster’s LGBT community
The UKPON national conference was held at the Mercure hotel on October 12 - 13, hosting Pride organisers from across the country.
UKPON ( UK Pride Organisers Network) came to Doncaster this year for its national conference - a gathering of pride organisers who share news, thoughts, and ideas on pride.
This event was held at the Mercure Hotel over two days - the event included presentations, networking, and informal social gatherings.
Jenny Dewsnap said: “This event is great for Doncaster - the hotel is full and we have guests staying in the Earl, the Regent and the Premier Inn.
“We want our guests to leave with a better impression of Doncaster than they might have currently.
“We want to showcase the town.”
Jenny was announced at the new co-chair of the UK Pride Organisers network - a two-year position.
“Some people still say ‘why do we need pride?’” Jenny continued.
“But we still have such a big job to do.
“Doncaster still has a sector of people who aren't necasarily homophobic but have equality and diversity issues.
“By holding events like this we are pushing our own boundaries.”
She hopes that by being visible the conference will be making a positive change in Doncaster.
The conference announced that the hosts of UK Pride 2021 will be Weston-Super Mare.