Doncaster homecare company seeks to create up to 50 new jobs in 12 months to meet demand for its services

Caremark Doncaster says it needs to recruit in order to meet increasing demand for its home care services, which cover everything from specialist support for people with physical disabilities and end of life care, through to simple tasks such as meal preparation, shopping, and companionship.

The company, which has its head office in Finningley but provides its services across the whole of oncaster and the surrounding areas, was set up in October 2022 by Managing Director Yomi Eletu.

It received its official registration from the Care Quality Commission in November 2022.

Caremark Doncaster MD Yomi Eletu with Care Manager Alison Springall (left), Care Coordinator Michele Mullins and Carer Sonia Akther.

Since then, Yomi has begun to grow the company and following the recent additions of two very experienced local care professionals, Care Manager Alison Springall and Care Coordinator Michele Mullins, he has targeted even faster growth over the next 12 months.

And Yomi has very personal reasons for ensuring his business is successful.

He explains: “I was diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia as a child and struggled so much with my health that I was told I may not live to the age of 21.

“I often got so ill that I couldn’t do anything for myself, so I needed personal care. That means I saw the difference between good and bad care and since setting up Caremark Doncaster I have been totally focused on ensuring we have everything in place to ensure the care we provide is of the very highest quality.”

Yomi is ultimately aiming to increase the number of hours of care they provide each week to 3,000, and its customer base to over 200.

In order to achieve this, it needs to increase its staff from the current 19 employees, with 50 new jobs.

Caremark Doncaster Care Manager Alison Springall said: “Recruiting and retaining good carers is the key because we wouldn’t be here without them, so that’s an important part of the growth strategy.

"The growth needs to be safe and steady because regulatory compliance is of paramount importance at all times, but I am confident we can do it once people in the area become more aware of us and the services we provide.”