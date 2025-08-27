Doncaster health and beauty shop one of 150 at risk as chain on brink of collapse

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Aug 2025, 10:22 BST
A popular health and beauty chain is on the brink of collapse with 149 stores and 1,500 jobs at risk – including a branch inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate centre.

Bodycare, founded in Skelmersdale by Graham and Margaret Blackledge in 1970, is seeking a rescue deal to save the company and its 1,500 employees.

Restructuring specialists at Interpath have been working with its owner, Baaj Capital, to find a buyer for the company, which suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm, led by Jas Singh, recently raised £7million against the chain’s stock to buy time, but efforts to steady the business appear to be failing.

Bodycare in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre is at risk of closure.placeholder image
Bodycare in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre is at risk of closure.

Bodycare, known for selling brands like L’Oreal, Elizabeth Arden and Nivea, was profitable before the pandemic but has racked up heavy losses since.

There are fears it could collapse into administration as soon as next week if a buyer is not found, Sky News has reported.

The business is run by retail veteran Tony Brown, formerly of BHS and Beales.

Related topics:DoncasterTony BrownSkelmersdale
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice