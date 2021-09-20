Doncaster health and beauty businesses join forces for official grand opening

The businesses in Rossington were opened by the Mayor and Mayoress Allen and Liz Jones.

Shalom Holistic and Polished by Sara were officially opened by the Mayor of Rossington, Coun Allan Jones in the village on Saturday.

Both firms will operate from the Streatfield business centre, next to Rossington Miners' Welfare on West End Lane.

Shalom will offer a variety of massage and reflexology treatments, incuding holistic massage, Swedish massage, deep tissue massage and pregnancy massage as well as a number of other therapies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the adjoining Polished by Sara business is a nail and beauty salon offering manicures, pedicures, nail treatments, waxing treatments and facials.

Shalom owner Deborah Jenkins described the opening as ‘an amazing day’ – which saw her reunited with her teacher.

She said: “My incredible teacher Jane Lawson drove 2 1/2 hours to come to my opening - it was quite a surprise.

“Jane has been a teacher, mentor, colleague and friend over the past few years and her encouragement has been unwavering.

“She is one of the many people who helped me to believe in myself which in turn has enabled me to accomplish all I have.”

The move into new premises for both businesses comes after a difficult year, with beauty salons across the country suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Polished by Sara owner Sara Smith, an American now living in the UK said: “I originally trained 20 years ago in Melbourne, Australia.

"After a year I moved to the UK, but the training did not transfer over here.

“After 17 years in this country and only doing friends and family members beauty needs, I decided during lockdown that I would go back to school and get qualified.”

With a string of qualifications to her name, she is now looking forward to welcoming customers.

Coun Jones and Mayoress Liz Jones performed a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening.

For more details about Polished by Sara and to book call 07860689231 and for more details on Shalom Holistic, call 07766 054393.