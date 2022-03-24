Doncaster Halifax branch to close as banking group shuts 60 branches across UK

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax and Lloyds, has said it will close four banks in Yorkshire with a loss of 124 jobs.

The lending giant said it would close 24 Lloyds branches, as well as 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax sites.

The branches are thought to employ 124 people, but Lloyds said it would try to find affected staff new roles within the company.

Halifax is closing branches across the UK.

The branch closures will see Halifax shut its banks in Doncaster's Market Place, Yeadon in Leeds and in Halifax's own Commercial Street, the original home of Halifax Building Society.

Meanwhile Lloyds is to close its branch in Thronbury in Bradford.

The move comes after Halifax and Lloyds closed 44 branches last year.

The bank said it had seen a 27% rise in use of its mobile banking app over the last two years, and a 12% rise in regular users of its online banking system.

Now 18.6 million people regularly bank online and 15 million use the mobile app.

“Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches,” the business’s group retail director Vim Maru said.

“Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

The bank said that customers were continuing to choose online and mobile banking more frequently than using a branch.

The group currently has 739 Lloyds branches, 553 Halifax branches and 184 Bank of Scotland sites.

Caren Evans, national officer for the union Unite, said: “Lloyds Banking Group must not be allowed to abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role.

“The 124 employees who work tirelessly in their communities are dedicated to serving the banking needs of the most vulnerable who depend on their skilled services.