Doncaster 'granny annexe' firm fronted by radio's Tony Blackburn enjoys bumper year

City based based iHus, a specialist in the design and build of luxury annexes, is celebrating a record first quarter, announcing a 38 per cent increase in sales in quarter one compared to the same period last year.

The firm has also reported a 163 per cent sales increase between quarter one of 2022 and quarter one of 2023.

Over the last year, the firm has built 75 annexes, a 32 per cent increase on last year and welcomed seven new team members, taking its total headcount to 37.

Radio's Tony Blackburn is a celebrity ambassador for Doncaster firm IHus.

The firm has also been awarded a prestigious accreditation - ISO 9001:2015 – the international standard for quality management requirements. It was awarded to iHus with the auditor commenting that its project management system was “the best he’s seen.”

iHus's order value has also seen a rise over the past 12 months, with a 22 per cent increase in the size of annexe being purchased as more and more families opt for multi-generational living solutions.

iHus, which was founded in 2011, supports families in creating a multi-generational living solution to suit their specific needs. While its heritage is in the development of ‘granny flats’, the brand is seeing an uplift in those looking to purchase an annexe as a cost-effective alternative for first-time buyers and those seeking childcare support.

James Lund-Lack, managing director of iHus, said: “Inflation and mortgage rates are making it harder for first time buyers to get on the property ladder, so we have seen an increase in enquiries from young people looking to an annexe as a solution.

“Annexes provide that independence young people often crave but are a fraction of the price of buying a home.

“Historically, we have seen a 70/30 split in our customer base with 70 per cent opting for an annexe to house an elderly relative, and 30 per cent choosing an annexe for financial reasons, such as the first-time buyers.

“This has changed in the last year or so and we are now looking at more of a 50/50 split between these factors.

“I am proud that we can support families of all dynamics to start their multi-generational living journeys.”

Last year, the radio star linked up with the firm as a celebrity ambassador.

His involvement with iHus started seven years ago, when he purchased an annexe to support his wife’s mother in later life.

On his new role, Mr Blackburn said: “With the young unable to afford to leave home and the old at risk of isolation, more families are opting to live together, and an annexe allows you to keep your family close, while also giving them independence.

“You’ve got privacy when you want it, you’ve got support when you need it, and you’ve got company when you’d like it.

Tony added: “iHus was the perfect solution for me and our family. It was a lifestyle choice, and our annexe gave us the flexibility we needed while providing support for older family members.”