Doncaster global sports retailer’s growth plans with seven-figure funding package leading to 20 new jobs

A Doncaster-based online sports retailer is kicking forward an ambitious growth strategy with the support of a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

Elite Pro Sports and its brand OXEN will utilise a HSBC UK trade facility to assist with enhancing its operations.

The growth from this will support the relocation of the business to a brand new state-of-the-art 70,000 sq ft warehouse, increasing capacity significantly from its current 15,000 sq ft facility in South Yorkshire.

With the support of HSBC UK, Elite Pro Sports is aiming to double turnover to £20 million in 2025. The investment will fuel significant

Shane Miller, Managing Director at Elite Pro Sports.

job creation, with approximately 20 new roles being added, increasing the company’s workforce from 80 to 100 employees.

Elite Pro Sports plans to spearhead this growth through its partnerships with professional sports clubs across football, rugby union,

rugby league, and netball.

The company already has established relationships with Super League clubs Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, HULL KR and Huddersfield Giants, as well as Lincoln City Football Club and Doncaster Rovers.

Shane Miller, Managing Director at Elite Pro Sports, said: “This funding is a crucial part of our strategy to enhance our market

presence alongside key partnerships with professional organisations, covering a wide range of sports.

"We're thrilled to have HSBC UK as our partner, as their global reach and innovative support have been instrumental in navigating our growth journey. With their backing, we can solidify our brand and grow our operations to meet growing customer demand.”

Rebecca Pearce, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, added: “At HSBC UK, we pride ourselves on helping businesses like Elite Pro Sports achieve their growth ambitions. We are excited to support the business as it expands operations and gets an even stronger foothold in the increasingly competitive sportswear market.”

Elite Pro Sports works with partner clubs and organisations across football, rugby union, rugby league, netball and much more, and owns the global sports brand OXEN Sports.