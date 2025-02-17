Doncaster funeral firm takes on Pure Cremation with £999 deals
Independent direct cremation provider Direct Cremation South Yorkshire has launched in the city, offering dignified, fuss-free cremations for just £999 - £371 less than Pure Cremation, say bosses.
Founded by Symeon Waller of Doncaster Funerals, the company says it provides a compassionate and affordable alternative to national providers such as Pure Cremation and Farewill.
A spokesperson said: Serving families across Doncaster, Barnsley, Rotherham, and Sheffield, Direct Cremation South Yorkshire offers a simple, respectful farewell without the high costs of a traditional funeral.
"Direct cremation – an unattended cremation without a formal service – is growing in popularity as an affordable, no-fuss option.
“We believe that a dignified farewell should be affordable and stress-free,” said Mr Waller.
“Unlike national providers, we are a local, independent business, ensuring families in South Yorkshire receive personal, compassionate care, without the hidden costs.”
For more information, visit www.directcremationsy.co.uk or call 07355 282679.
