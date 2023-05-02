Doncaster Free Press publisher National World buys 165-year-old Rotherham Advertiser in deal

National World has confirmed the purchase of the Rotherham Advertiser as well as three associated titles.

The acquisition of the Advertiser, which has been published since 1858, includes its free sister weeklies the Dearne Valley Weekender and the Rotherham Record, as well as bi-monthly lifestyle magazine Chase.

In a separate deal, National World has also purchased Insider Media which publishes ‘Business Insider’ magazines across the UK.

National World chairman David Montgomery said: “Over the last 12 months we have made a number of targeted investments and acquisitions designed to accelerate our progress, increase our capabilities and grow the audience for our high-quality content.