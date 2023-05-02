News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
41 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

Doncaster Free Press publisher National World buys 165-year-old Rotherham Advertiser in deal

The publisher of the Doncaster Free Press has bought a fellow South Yorkshire newspaper firm in a deal.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:04 BST

National World has confirmed the purchase of the Rotherham Advertiser as well as three associated titles.

The acquisition of the Advertiser, which has been published since 1858, includes its free sister weeklies the Dearne Valley Weekender and the Rotherham Record, as well as bi-monthly lifestyle magazine Chase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a separate deal, National World has also purchased Insider Media which publishes ‘Business Insider’ magazines across the UK.

National World has bought South Yorkshire newspaper the Rotherham Advertiser, which dates from 1858.National World has bought South Yorkshire newspaper the Rotherham Advertiser, which dates from 1858.
National World has bought South Yorkshire newspaper the Rotherham Advertiser, which dates from 1858.
Most Popular

National World chairman David Montgomery said: “Over the last 12 months we have made a number of targeted investments and acquisitions designed to accelerate our progress, increase our capabilities and grow the audience for our high-quality content.

“National World offers a unique combination of digital news, specialist content and targeted audience engagement, helping it build deeper relationships with its readers and users. Today’s acquisitions are in line with that strategy as we reposition the business towards our new operating model.”

Related topics:David MontgomerySouth Yorkshire