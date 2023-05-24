Queens Fish Bar at King Street in Armthorpe was given the score after assessment on April 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 327 takeaways with ratings, 189 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.