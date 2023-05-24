News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Doncaster fish and chip takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:49 BST

Queens Fish Bar at King Street in Armthorpe was given the score after assessment on April 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 327 takeaways with ratings, 189 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The fish and chip shop was given a four out of fiveThe fish and chip shop was given a four out of five
The fish and chip shop was given a four out of five
Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards AgencyKing Street