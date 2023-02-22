Doncaster fish and chip shop could be crowned UK's best and win a trip to Norway

Headline sponsor, Seafood from Norway, proudly represented by the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), will host the lucky winners on an educational study trip to the proud whitefish nation - a country laced in rich fishing heritage and home to the world’s largest cod stock.

Winners will participate in an action-packed itinerary, including a voyage onboard one of Norway’s frozen-at-sea vessels, to experience first-hand the Norwegian fleet’s world-class sustainable fishing and processing facilities, producing premium quality whitefish for the UK’s favourite dish.

The trip will give expert insight into how the Norwegian cod and haddock that UK friers know and love, is sustainably harvested from the country’s cold, clear waters.

The Auckley Friery is in the running to become Britain's best fish and chip shop

There will also be an opportunity to meet with the Norwegian fishing industry and study the science behind the country’s successful fishery management programme.

Organised by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and hosted by Jason Manford, The National Fish and Chip Awards celebrate the best of fish and chips in Britain and will take place on February 28, 2023, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Among the finalists is Docnaster’s very own Auckley Friery.

Andrew Crook, President at the NFFF, said “We’re delighted to announce the news about the Norway trip – it’s an excellent opportunity for the winners to learn all about Norway’s rich seafood heritage and understand why the Norwegian fishing industry is regarded as such a pioneer in sustainable fishing practices. This has added a real element of excitement to the day and we can’t wait to see it all come together. Bring on the 28th!”

Auckley Friery

Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council comments; “Norway is a proud supplier of sustainable seafood to British consumers through close collaboration with distributors and the many talented, dedicated fish and chip operators across the UK. We are extremely excited to welcome the category award winners to Norway later in the year to experience cod and haddock fishing in Norway’s cold, clear waters first hand. What better way to understand the importance of origin – especially when preparing the nation’s favourite dish.”

