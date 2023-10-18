Ten fish and chip restaurants in the UK have been selected for a chance to be named Restaurant of the Year at the prestigious National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

The shortlisted businesses have earned their place in the top 10 following a panel of judges’ intense review of their environmental standards, sustainability best practice methods, customer service and knowledge of the fish and chip industry.

The National Fish and Chip Awards has been celebrating the nation’s favourite dish for more than 30 years, recognising and rewarding the people and businesses who provide

us with the best fish and chips across the UK, both in terms of food and service.

Based in Doncaster, Whitby’s has been selected for the shortlist and is the only restaurant in Yorkshire to feature.

“Our regular customers know and appreciate our quality and service,” said Darren Richards, Whitby’s Operations Director.

“But for fellow industry professionals to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that our team puts in on a daily basis; to monitor and maintain the product quality and standards of service, makes us immensely proud and encourages us all to try even harder to provide the very best of the best.”

Awards organiser and president of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook says the category has welcomed many fantastic entries.

“While the challenges facing the fish and chip industry have been prominent in the headlines, the judges at the National Fish and Chip Awards are seeing how hard businesses are working to ensure the experience of coming into their restaurants remains second to none.

“We’re proud of how they are going above and beyond to continue serving this British classic and it’s an honour to be able to champion the entrants.”

The award category sponsor Seafood from Iceland’s Project Manager Björgvin Þór Björgvinsson, adds:

“Showing our support and appreciation for the Restaurant of the Year finalists is a real joy.

"Excellency at every touchpoint of these businesses has been clearly evident and it’s especially exciting and encouraging for Seafood from Iceland to see how UK fish and chip establishments are embracing where the future of fish on menus is heading.”

Renowned names from the industry will continue further inspections of the shortlist, including mystery visits to each, which will see the 10 scaled down to five.