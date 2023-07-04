Doncaster firm's anniversary competition offers 10 businesses a free website

MultiWebMarketing™ – which began trading back in 2013 and has scooped 27 industry awards – is challenging growing UK businesses to tell them why they are deserving of a substantial investment to help take their business to the next level.

Entries from business owners are open until 31st July 2023 and the process is easy.

Applicants simply follow the link at the end of this article and share who they are, what they do and why they deserve to be considered by MultiWebMarketing™.

Chance to win a free website

A panel of judges including representatives from the Doncaster Chamber of Trade and Commerce will decide on the winner before the winners are announced and website developments get underway in July.

Founder: Paul Smith: “This is a fitting way to celebrate an important milestone – by doing what we do best in supporting businesses to grow their online presence and build for the future. It’s been at the heart of our company for the past 10 years and will continue to be.”

This generous prize coincides with and marks the launch of MultiWebMarketing’s latest business venture called MWMStartUp.

This innovative offering is the result of more than 1,000 hours of development by the MultiWebMarketing™ team to create a package for small business owners to launch a website with the clout of a custom-built website.

“We’ve looked at the world-class websites we’ve developed for our biggest corporate clients and created our own bespoke technology to offer microsites which have everything that’s needed to be trusted by Google and perform well with SEO,” explained Paul.

“The websites are not built on templates and can now be offered at an affordable rate to the market. It is a massive breakthrough success for us.”

These websites will typically be available for £299 and although are limited to four pages can perform to high levels online. This anniversary competition allows ten business owners to be among the first to go live on one of these websites without charge.

MultiWebMarketing’s ten-year anniversary comes with plenty to celebrate. As well as an award-winning heritage, the organisation has also embarked on numerous fulfilling charity partnerships, established a thriving workplace culture, recruited young talent in the local area and been at the sharp end of developing and utilising advanced technology to help clients with its marketing strategies.

“The quality of the team is probably what makes me proudest,” explained Paul. “The business has been on a progressive journey and so it’s hard to pick out a single moment as a highlight. Seeing our growth form a single desk to a thriving team is something I am passionate and proud of.”

