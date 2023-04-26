The results were the latest in a run of good news for the family-led firm.

It rounded off the financial year with its best ever monthly performance, racking up sales totalling £2.2 million, and saw its Systems Division, which delivers bespoke pneumatic and electric automation systems design, build and installation, grow by just under half a million pounds in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorite’s growth has led to an expansion in the service engineer and sales teams, with a 20% increase in its workforce, as well as an increase in the number of apprenticeships it offers.

Doncaster firm Thorite achieves record turnover to cap a year of success

In the past year the company was named Family Business of the Year in the Yorkshire Business Masters Awards and placed runner up in the Institute of Customer Service’s prestigious UK Customer Satisfaction Awards for its work on Customer Focus.

Thorite has now launched a ‘30 by 30’ campaign, with the target of achieving a turnover of £30m by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director Stephen Wright said: “We’re delighted to have broken the £20 million barrier for turnover – it’s a tribute to the hard work and dedication of colleagues at our ten national sales and service centres.