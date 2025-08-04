Doncaster firm seeks funding to launch pioneering smart backpack

A Doncaster firm behind a pioneering smart backpack which it says will improve health has launched a funding drive to help bring the product to the market.

Askern-based start-up firm Ntabtech is behind the backpack which the company’s owner Imani Ntabola will help improve poor posture caused by carrying heavy bags.

He is now seeking funding to create a working prototype and said: “This is an excitng new product with the potential to change the way we carry backpacks – and improve our health while doing it.”

Ntabtech has created a patent-pending smart backpack that aims to tackle the everyday problem of poor posture.

With an innovative combination of wearable tech and ergonomic design, the backpack subtly promotes better posture and spinal alignment as users go about their day.

He is now reaching out to the local community and business leaders across Doncaster to help take the next step developing a working prototype.

He said: “This prototype is essential in bringing the backpack to market, and Ntabtech is seeking local investment or partnerships to make this possible.

Mr Ntabola commented: “This is more than just a backpack it’s a wearable solution to a widespread health issue.

"I’m proud to have developed the concept here in Doncaster, and I’d love for local businesses to be part of the journey in turning this idea into a commercial success.”

The backpack has already attracted early interest for its potential applications in educatoon, sport, commuting and healthcare, where posture and physical wellbeing are increasingly being prioritised, he said.

You can email [email protected] or call 07514579378.