Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The prestigious Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 Awards, in association with Free Press sister-title The Yorkshire Post, celebrate growth, innovation and the commercial achievements of Yorkshire businesses.

Based on financial data filed with Companies House, the list ranks the fifty best performing independent companies which have consistently increased turnover over the past three financial years, whilst remaining profitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pacy & Wheatley was ranked number 20 in large businesses after a year of continuous growth and 41 st overall.

Doncaster firm one of Yorkshire’s fastest growing companies.

Anthony Wheatley, Managing Director, expressed his gratitude at receiving the prestigious award.

He said: “We are delighted to have our business named once again within the top 50 Fastest Growing Businesses in Yorkshire. This achievement is testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff across all four Group Divisions, and of course our supply chain.

“Both have ensured we remain grounded in our core values and the way we do business, whilst managing growth throughout some very tough economic trading conditions. This is some great news for the start of 2024, which we are pleased to report is shaping up to be another great year, reflecting our strong foundation and our 56 years of trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to all the businesses on the Fastest 50 and thank you to Ward Hadaway and the Yorkshire Post for running such a great event.”

Emma Digby is Executive Partner at Ward Hadaway’s Leeds Office, said: “I extend my congratulations to Pacy & Wheatley and all of the businesses recognised this year. Together, you represent the best of Yorkshire’s entrepreneurial spirit and are an inspiration for future

generations.

“Each company listed, including Pacy & Wheatley has played a pivotal role in shaping a resilient, innovative and dynamic Yorkshire business community. This year, more than ever, the Fastest 50 encapsulates the essence of growth and resilience, illustrating how businesses across Yorkshire have not only adapted but thrived amidst challenges.

“By embracing digital transformation and prioritising sustainability, this year’s Fastest 50businesses have set new benchmarks for success.