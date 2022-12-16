ORB, headquartered in Balby Carr, has donated £1,000 to Lighthouse Homes, which offers immediate, medium and long term accommodation to women and men in the Rotherham area who are homeless.

As well as the cash contribution, staff from ORB have donated various toiletries and other items for the residents and service users at Lighthouse Homes.

The charity provides a safe and structured environment with a particular emphasis on helping those with a history of addiction.

Vanessa Ogden (centre) from ORB Recruitment hands over a Christmas donation to Lighthouse Homes

ORB has previously demonstrated its commitment to local community causes, recently donating a minibus to a Doncaster specialist college and £2,500 to support Cast’s The Big Give Christmas Challenge. The campaign aims to promote creative work with Doncaster’s deaf artists and young people.

Vanessa Ogden, Director and Head of Care at ORB Recruitment, said: “As a company we feel a duty to support people in our local community, particularly those facing difficulties.

“Every year we find a local charity to support with a cash donation. I have been aware of the wonderful work Lighthouse Homes does for some time and my friend and I donate items like toiletries, gloves and warm clothes.

“Unfortunately, there are people in Rotherham without a home and, especially as the weather gets colder, they will need help from charities like Lighthouse Homes. We hope this donation goes some way to supporting the essential services they offer.”

David Higham, manager of Lighthouse Rotherham, said: "Lighthouse Homes Rotherham provides accommodation to homeless males and we offer care support and a safe place for our residents.

“The generous cash donation received from ORB Recruitment this year, will enable Lighthouse to provide a Christmas meal for 32 men who live in our 16 bed hostel along with our residents that live in our shared house. We can also provide gifts for our residents and make it a family/community feel.

“You can imagine the costs to our charity for providing care, support and supervision across all our sites especially with the rising cost of living expense. We are thankful to ORB Recruitment for their support.”

For more information about ORB Recruitment, visit: orb-recruitment.co.uk

For more information about Lighthouse Homes and to make a donation, visit: lighthousehomes.co.uk

