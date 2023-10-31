A Doncaster firm faces 100 redundancies a month after being taken over.

The Free Press was approached by a number of employees at the Balby-based online bathroom company fearing for their future, initially when pay day was moved and stock was not being replaced.

One said back in September: “Staff are worried about their jobs. The company may go under if new buyers are not found as early as next week.”

A month on after a buyer was found, the company announced that dozens of jobs were set to be cut by the end of November.

Dozens of staff face redundancy.

The employee added: “Staff were informed this week that over 100 staff will need to be cut, customer service going offshore and staff to be cut in the distribution centre in Doncaster.”

A Victoria Plum spokesperson said: “Now we are under new ownership, Victoria Plum is going through a period of transition to enable the future delivery of sustainable profitable growth for the business.

“As part of this transition, we have taken the significant decision to reduce the complexity of our company to create a more simplified business model.

“We have therefore announced a redundancy consultation process with less than 100 colleagues, who are mainly within installation and customer engagement roles.

“We understand this will be an unnerving time for those affected, and we are working closely to support each individual throughout this process.”