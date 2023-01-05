Doncaster fencing firm appoints new UK head of sales
Heras – Europe’s leading end-to-end supplier of permanent and mobile perimeter protection solutions – has appointed Helen Bithell as its newly created Head of Sales UK with a remit to “build for growth”.
Helen brings nearly 20 years’ sales experience in senior positions within the construction industry to the role with the Doncaster-based company, which is looking to continue building momentum around the sales and support of core products including perimeter fencing, gates, turnstiles and barriers.
She joins the Water Vole Way firm from a welfare accommodation specialist for construction sites, where she was responsible for developing major accounts – and building strong working relationships with tier one contractors. Previous to that, Helen rose through the ranks at the UK’s leading supplier of temporary and permanent modular buildings.
Heras has been busy putting in solid foundations over the last 12 months – this has seen the company recruit for a number of key roles, and Helen’s appointment is seen as something of a coup.
A key part of Helen’s focus will be to encourage a greater sense of collaboration within Heras in the UK and to empower the sales team to enhance the service, offering and experience for customers.
She said: “There is so much scope to drive this business forward because of the clarity around the products, the quality, our competitive pricing and the lead times. I’m looking forward to partnering with new and existing customers to demonstrate why we are Europe’s leading end-to-end supplier of permanent and mobile perimeter protection solutions.”