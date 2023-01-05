Helen brings nearly 20 years’ sales experience in senior positions within the construction industry to the role with the Doncaster-based company, which is looking to continue building momentum around the sales and support of core products including perimeter fencing, gates, turnstiles and barriers.

She joins the Water Vole Way firm from a welfare accommodation specialist for construction sites, where she was responsible for developing major accounts – and building strong working relationships with tier one contractors. Previous to that, Helen rose through the ranks at the UK’s leading supplier of temporary and permanent modular buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heras has been busy putting in solid foundations over the last 12 months – this has seen the company recruit for a number of key roles, and Helen’s appointment is seen as something of a coup.

Helen Bithell

A key part of Helen’s focus will be to encourage a greater sense of collaboration within Heras in the UK and to empower the sales team to enhance the service, offering and experience for customers.

She said: “There is so much scope to drive this business forward because of the clarity around the products, the quality, our competitive pricing and the lead times. I’m looking forward to partnering with new and existing customers to demonstrate why we are Europe’s leading end-to-end supplier of permanent and mobile perimeter protection solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heras has recruited some very talented people to complement the existing team, and it’s a very exciting prospect to be part of a team that will just keep getting better.”

Helen’s sales background goes as far back as working in the club shop at her beloved Newcastle United when she was a teenager. The mum of two children and two dogs still avidly follows her football club – but these days, weekends are often taken up with big walks with her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heras’s UK Country Manager David Owen says that Helen’s appointment is a key one for the business as it looks to meet the challenges of the next couple of years head on.