Doncaster factories land share of £24m Government cash to slash energy costs and cut emissions

Ardagh Glass, which is based on Barnby Dun Road, will receive £1.7 million for their Doncaster Efficient Furnace Project, which will develop a new glass production furnace, and Wienerberger, whic is based in Sandtoft, who pick up over £220,000 to install a more efficient energy and heat recovery system, including an electric heat pump.

The pair are among a number of factories across the UK receiving the government support.

Heineken, Kellogg’s, Toyota and Britvic will also get funding to help clean up their manufacturing processes and improve their energy efficiency.

Doncaster's Aardagh Glass is receiving cash to help cut energy costs and emissions.

The Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) supports businesses using high amounts of energy to reduce their fossil fuel using innovative low-carbon technologies.

This will help companies save on their energy costs, which in turn will safeguard British jobs and help grow the economy – one of the government’s five priorities.

Energy-intensive industries are responsible for 11% of the UK’s total emissions and represent over 70% of UK industrial emissions.

A spokesman said: “While the UK is making excellent progress on the road to net zero, having cut emissions by 48% between 1990 and 2021 - decarbonising faster than any other G7 country - it is estimated that industry will need to cut their emissions by two thirds by 2035 for the UK to achieve its net zero target.

Minister for Energy Efficiency Lord Callanan said: “We are leading the world in reaching net zero, having cut emissions by 48% – but to keep up this progress and achieve our green goals, we’ve got to transform our industrial sectors, as some of the industries most critical to our economy are also those with the highest emissions.

“We’re backing them with government funding to use the latest technologies to cut their emissions and their reliance on fossil fuels – helping to future-proof these industries as we grow our green economy.

