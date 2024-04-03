Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signum Facilities Management, based in Bentley, has enjoyed a 50 per cent increase in turnover in 2023/24, compared to the previous year and is now hoping to expand its team with two more recruits.

The award-winning business, which specialises in managing and delivering building maintenance, currently employs 11 people and works with a variety of organisations across the region and beyond including Keepmoat Homes, Beta Technology and FCC Environment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Wood, managing director or Signum Facilities Management, said: “We have enjoyed another bumper year of business here at Signum which is credit to our wonderful team who have worked so hard.

Jill Wood, managing director.

“We have developed relationships with some key new clients this year looking after all their facility management needs which has helped see our turnover increase by 50 percent as well as celebrating 100 per cent client retention and renewal of contracts for the 20th consecutive month. This means we will shortly be on the lookout for two new staff members as we expand the team providing an even better service for our clients.

“We are committed to the continued training and development of our staff and invest in them to build their careers with us.

“It’s a really exciting time for us as we grow even more as a business helping to secure our future and also contribute to the overall success of the local economy here in Doncaster.”