Doncaster establishment given new two food hygiene rating meaning improvements are necessary

Grove Inn at York Road, Bentley, was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 279 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 183 (66 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

