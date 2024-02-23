Doncaster establishment given new two food hygiene rating meaning improvements are necessary
A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Grove Inn at York Road, Bentley, was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 279 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 183 (66 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
When businesses score 2 it suggests that improvements are necessary andthere are concerns in their facilities or handling practices that require changes to stay in line with relevant food hygiene laws.