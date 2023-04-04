"With our new packaging, it has meant that with this range we have also been able to ditch the plastic too – in our commitment to continually become more eco-friendly and sustainable.The Ava May Aromas Kiosk at Meadowhall will stock Hannah’s new five bespoke fragrances, with her core scents, which are:1) Rose Water & White Musk - A delicate symphony of spun sugar and rose creates a beautiful layer over a sultry base of white musk and cedar wood. This is the epitome of a fine, powdery floral fragrance with a twist - you’ve never smelt rose like this before.2) Saffron, Pepper & Oud - A vibrant, enriching blend of sultry saffron and intoxicating oud creates a sophisticated base. Notes of exotic orris and spicy pepper truly make this fragrance sparkle and injects a freshness that will captivate the senses.3) Pear, Patchouli & Orange Blossom - A sun soaked, fruity blend bursting with notes of orange blossom, pear and patchouli. This fragrance blend is packed full of joyful citrus notes that are crisp yet warmth still oozes from a base of tonka bean and magnolia.4) Bergamot, Coconut & Tonka - A deep, rich fragrance that transports you to an exotic paradise. Inhale the enveloping warmth of bergamot and tonka bean, laced with a tantalizing hint of coconut and vanilla. The scent of paradise awaits.5) Grapefruit, Lavender & Amber - Refreshing notes of grapefruit give way to a warm haze of lavender fields and luxurious sweet amber. This dreamy blend is the perfect fragrance to create an oasis of relaxation and serenityAcross the five fragrances the entire range is available from a single wax disc, to the wax disc box (4 discs), wax melt tin (6 discs) to the new style candle with stainless steel lid, they are also available in room spray and aroma oil.Ava May Aromas Kiosk is at Meadowhall in the main entrance, located between Omega & Breitling.For more info visit https://avamayaromas.com/