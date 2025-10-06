Doncaster entertainment venue handed new food hygiene rating of four out of five

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:10 BST
A Doncaster entertainment venue has been handed a new food hygiene rating of four out of five which means standards are good.

Club 3000 Bingo, in the estaurant, cafe or canteen category, at 1c And First Floor Above, 3-19 East Laith Gate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Off Doncaster's 799 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 636 (80 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Related topics:DoncasterBingoFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice