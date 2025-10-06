Doncaster entertainment venue handed new food hygiene rating of four out of five

A Doncaster entertainment venue has been handed a new food hygiene rating of four out of five which means standards are good.

Club 3000 Bingo, in the estaurant, cafe or canteen category, at 1c And First Floor Above, 3-19 East Laith Gate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Off Doncaster's 799 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 636 (80 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.