He was presented with his Certificate of Freedom by the Master Cutler, Mr James Tear, at an event at The Cutlers’ Hall and said: “I am honoured to become a Freeman of The Company of Cutlers and it was wonderful to meet with the Master Cutler and other new Freemen to find out more about the history of this great organisation.”

“I am looking forward to being more involved in events and activities across the region and getting to know the other distinguished members of The Company of Cutlers.”

The Cutlers’ Company was established by a parliamentary Act of Incorporation in 1624 and for almost four hundred years has sought to maintain the standards and quality of Sheffield manufactured cutlery and steel products and to promote the name of Sheffield.

Paul Stockhill and Master Cutler James Tear

As manufacturing in the region has changed over the centuries, so the Company reflects this by highlighting the innovation in the region as well as upholding Sheffield’s proud heritage.

A Freeman must be a manufacturer of metal goods, within the Sheffield Region.