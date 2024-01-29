Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Facilities management company, Signum FM and commercial interior design company District Four Design were appointed by Keepmoat to oversee the extensive renovation project which has completely reconfigured the ground floor space for the 74 employees who work there.

Jill Wood, Managing Director at Signum FM, said: “This was a significant project and one we were thrilled to oversee in partnership with the team at District Four Design, who had created an excellent overall concept for the space, as well as detailed 3D visuals and CAD plans for the transformation.

“The renovation started by stripping out the existing fixtures and fittings across the space, then construction a new IT build and storeroom to give the IT team at Keepmoat more space to work and store equipment.

Keepmoat’s Carolynne Hanson, Signum FM managing director Jill Wood, and District Four Design managing director Kyle Donnachie.

“We then installed a new kitchen and coffee station, complete with integrated appliances. The coffee station is a new addition to the office space and purposely has a small break out space adjacent to it where employees can take their drink for a break or a more informal meeting with colleagues.

“A dedicated printer station and storage area was created to help keep consumables together for easy access, and all the lighting on the floor was upgraded to LED with added feature lighting.

“New flooring was put down throughout - carpet tiles to the main area with a breakout feature colour; anti-static flooring in the IT areas; and a modern luxury vinyl floor in the kitchen and coffee areas.

“We also installed new power and data supplies and reconfigured the floor power boxes to suit the new furniture layout.

“District Four’s colour scheme for the area was in keeping with the Keepmoat brand, and a pop of acoustic panelling to the meeting room and coffee station also helped modernise the area.

“All in all, the finished space is breathtaking. The feedback from the client has been brilliant and the employees now have a contemporary, inviting place to work and spend time with colleagues.”

Kyle Donnachie, Managing Director at District Four Design, added: “We thoroughly enjoyed working on this project in partnership with Signum FM, seeing our designs and the furniture and décor we’d handpicked for the space come to life.

“Working with Jill and the team was a breeze and we’re really happy with the end result.”

Carolynne Hason, PA to CEO at Keepmoat, said: “We already have a strong working relationship with the team at Signum FM, so handing over this project to them made perfect sense – and was a great decision, as it took a lot of the stress off our own team to oversee things.

“Jill and her team took care of any challenges, ensured everything from the furniture install to the electrics and the air condition systems were put in place correctly, and made sure everything went to plan at every stage.