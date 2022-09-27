The funding will be used to add new production lines to its current operation, doubling capacity to allow the business to deliver fresh meals to twice as many dogs. The production line will be installed at its 200,000 sq. ft. Doncaster factory - the largest fresh pet food factory in Europe.

The increase in capacity will allow the company to prioritise its growth strategy, with increased popularity in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Ed Carey, Chief Financial Officer at Butternut Box, said: “We’ve seen demand increase for our products, with customers resonating with our fresh, human-grade pet food offering, as well as our bespoke subscription plans. We’re grateful to HSBC UK for their continued support as we look to continue to grow not only in the UK but across Europe.”

Kev and Dave, co-founders

Alex Brown, Corporate Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: “Butternut Box is leading the way in the fresh pet food market and has seen substantial growth, particularly with increased dog ownership since the pandemic. We’re pleased to support its ambitious plans by enabling the company to introduce an additional production line. We look forward to supporting the business with its global expansion plans and to seeing its continued growth.”