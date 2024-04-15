Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Doncaster’s GunDogsDirect win the Rural Enterprise category.

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories, including ‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’, and ‘best village shop/ post office’. These businesses go the extra mile within their communities, supporting the local economy and championing local goods and services.

Thousands of nominations were whittled down via a public vote. The winner of each category will go on to represent the North of England in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June.

The winners of the 2024 Countryside Alliance Northern Awards were as follows:

Local Food: Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Co, North Yorkshire

Rural Enterprise: GunDogsDirect, South Yorkshire

Village Shop and Post Office: Lowick Village Store, Northumberland

Butcher: Broom House Farm, Durham

Pub: The Durham Ox, North Yorkshire

The following businesses received highly commended awards:

Local Food: Levens Kitchen & Bakery, Cumbria

Rural Enterprise: Thimbleby Shooting Ground, North Yorkshire

Village Shop and Post Office: Slaley Community Shop, Northumberland

Butcher: Holmside Farm Fresh, Durham

Pub: The White Bear Hotel, North Yorkshire