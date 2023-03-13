News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Doncaster deli given four out of five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster deli has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by government inspectors.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:03am

Greenfords Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen on Doncaster Road in Mexborough was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 490 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 337 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a rating of zero.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The deli received a four out of five rating
The deli received a four out of five rating
The deli received a four out of five rating
DoncasterMexboroughDoncaster RoadFood Standards Agency