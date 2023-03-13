Doncaster deli given four out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster deli has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by government inspectors.
Greenfords Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen on Doncaster Road in Mexborough was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 490 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 337 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a rating of zero.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.