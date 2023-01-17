Exhibition stands are already sold out but anyone can attend the free event as a guest.

It will take place at Doncaster Racecourse from 10am to 4pm.

The event, which allows for businesses to network and make connections, was first launched in 2008.

There will be over 300 exhibition stands and an estimated attendance of over 2,500.

Councillor Glyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Business said: “Now in its 15th year, the Doncaster Business Showcase has quickly established itself as a ‘must attend’ event.

“Bringing businesses together in this way provides an invaluable opportunity for local and regional businesses to show what great business talent, expertise and enthusiasm we have on our doorstep.

“I would encourage everybody to come along and see what this fantastic event has to offer.”

Entrance to the event is free for anyone to drop by.