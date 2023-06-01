Mayor Ros Jones, Doncaster Council CEO Damian Allen and Director for Place Dan Swaine, among others, showcased the city at the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum.

The event, which was launched in 2022, took place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing together both public and private sector, the event aims to connect government, investors, developers and builders to work towards transformational new investment.

A previous Real Invstment Forum

With representation from every city in the UK, it saw over 7000 delegates and 300 speakers across 20 stages in attendance.

Doncaster Council attended as part of a South Yorkshire delegation, with an exhibition stand promoting all four of the region’s areas and their propositions.

A special Doncaster Investment Opportunity Showcase event took place to demonstrate the city’s investment potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event consisted of a public and private sector panel with representatives from organisations including Waystone Developments, Wilton Developments, Vigo Group and Doncaster Council.

Business Doncaster launched a new promotional video for the city which showcased its benefits to investors.

Ms Jones said: “Doncaster has transformed over the last decade and continues to go from strength to strength as a city to invest and do business in.

“As the newest city in the North of England, we are ambitious, forward thinking and passionate about our place, as well as having a prime investment portfolio and a choice selection of enabling assets from superb connectivity to an inspired workforce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swaine said: “the Showcase event provided an unrivalled opportunity for us to highlight Doncaster’s extensive range of investment opportunities and to also promote the excellent working partnerships we have with some of the UK’s leading developers that are driving economic growth in the newest city in the North of England.”

“Our attendance at UKREiiF offered investors, developers and occupiers the chance to meet the Doncaster team and discuss commercial opportunities.”

Doncaster delegates spoke to many businesses during the week, with further engagements set up to take place throughout the year.